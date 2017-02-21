Utah forecast: Winter storm grasps state north to south
From northern Utah's Wasatch and Uintas, into the central mountains, western desert and southern redrock and canyons, winter weather ruled as the new work week began. The National Weather Service slapped a Winter Storm Warning through 4 a.m. Tuesday over an area stretching from just east of Salt Lake City and Park City south to Provo, Nephi, Price, Manti, Delta and Richfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|3 hr
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC