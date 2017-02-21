Utah forecast: Winter storm grasps st...

Utah forecast: Winter storm grasps state north to south

7 hrs ago

From northern Utah's Wasatch and Uintas, into the central mountains, western desert and southern redrock and canyons, winter weather ruled as the new work week began. The National Weather Service slapped a Winter Storm Warning through 4 a.m. Tuesday over an area stretching from just east of Salt Lake City and Park City south to Provo, Nephi, Price, Manti, Delta and Richfield.

