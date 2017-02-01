Utah filmmakers showcase talent, innovation at Capitol
You awaken in a tub full of dark, murky water, with a vulture screaming in your face and a woman spelling out your discomfort with a creepy voice. Luckily you are swept away from the dark burning landscape and thrust into a new hot tub, enjoying the spectacle of planets and stars as the same woman tells you about Bullfrog Spa's JetPack therapy system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Tue
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC