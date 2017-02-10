Utah Democrats hit Chaffetz for dismissing town hall crowd as paid protesters
A top Utah Democrat ripped Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Saturday for dismissing Thursday night's raucous town hall meeting as being fueled by paid protesters from out of state, not representative of his 3rd District constituents. "He's out of touch with reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|1 hr
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|17 hr
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Fri
|So good
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC