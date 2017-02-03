Utah congregations praying for homeless children this weekend
More than 30 Utah faith communities will offer prayers this weekend in support of homeless children, reflecting on a crisis that policymakers, service organizations and religious leaders are working together to solve. "Homelessness and hopelessness can go hand in hand, but they do not have to," said Rabbi Ilana Schwartzman from Congregation Kol Ami, during a Thursday press conference at the Road Home Midvale Center about the "Ending Child Homelessness Sabbath."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC