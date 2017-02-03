Utah congregations praying for homele...

Utah congregations praying for homeless children this weekend

12 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

More than 30 Utah faith communities will offer prayers this weekend in support of homeless children, reflecting on a crisis that policymakers, service organizations and religious leaders are working together to solve. "Homelessness and hopelessness can go hand in hand, but they do not have to," said Rabbi Ilana Schwartzman from Congregation Kol Ami, during a Thursday press conference at the Road Home Midvale Center about the "Ending Child Homelessness Sabbath."

