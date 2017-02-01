Utah Clean Energy, Salt Lake City unv...

Utah Clean Energy, Salt Lake City unveil 10-year solar deployment plan

Utah's breakneck pace of solar energy adoption over the past decade needs to continue on an accelerated course, advocates say, unveiling a plan Thursday that recommends the removal of existing roadblocks. The Wasatch Solar Team, led by the advocacy organization Utah Clean Energy and Salt Lake City, developed "A Bright Future: A 10 Year Solar Deployment Plan for Utah," and introduced it at a media event at the state Capitol.

