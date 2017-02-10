Utah burger battle ends with settlement

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC filed suit in November accusing Apollo L.C. of infringing on its Western Bacon Cheeseburger trademark. Apollo Burger was selling sandwiches named Western Bacon Cheeseburger, a trademark that is "identical and confusingly similar" to one or more of Carl's Jr.'s Western Bacon Cheeseburger marks, according to the suit.

