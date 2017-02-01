Utah bills attempt to limit access to...

Utah bills attempt to limit access to potentially addictive drugs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A few Utah lawmakers are hoping to make a dent in the rising number of prescription drug overdose deaths in the state. Their attempts take aim at a growing problem, with opiate-related overdose deaths approaching two per day in Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Tue Old Pom 5
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan '17 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC