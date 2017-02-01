Utah bills attempt to limit access to potentially addictive drugs
A few Utah lawmakers are hoping to make a dent in the rising number of prescription drug overdose deaths in the state. Their attempts take aim at a growing problem, with opiate-related overdose deaths approaching two per day in Utah.
