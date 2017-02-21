Trump's expansion of deportation rule...

Trump's expansion of deportation rules means 'a new reality' for immigrants in Utah, U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Under an expansive rewrite of immigration policy, President Donald Trump's administration has outlined aggressive plans to speed deportations and expand sweeps of people in the country illegally - whether or not they have violated the law. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch calls the revamped rules "common sense" while the ACLU of Utah disparaged the action as "the perfect recipe for racial profiling" - an early sign that the action will be divisive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 17 yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC