Trump's expansion of deportation rules means 'a new reality' for immigrants in Utah, U.S.

Under an expansive rewrite of immigration policy, President Donald Trump's administration has outlined aggressive plans to speed deportations and expand sweeps of people in the country illegally - whether or not they have violated the law. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch calls the revamped rules "common sense" while the ACLU of Utah disparaged the action as "the perfect recipe for racial profiling" - an early sign that the action will be divisive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.