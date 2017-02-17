Tour of Utah won't pedal toward Park City finish line in 2017
The August bicycle race that has drawn thousands of spectators in the city does not begin or end a stage in Park City or surrounding Summit County. The race has involved Park City or Summit County on the route 12 of the 13 years it has existed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Park Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|4 hr
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC