Thousands of Utahns rally for refugees
The national debate over refugees and immigration prompted thousands of Utahns to fill the streets of downtown Salt Lake City Saturday to protest recently-enacted executive orders by President Donald Trump. Crowds marched peacefully, some pushing baby strollers, some in wheelchairs, with many carrying signs and chanting, "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!" Some vehicles passing by honked in support, while a few revved their engines loudly to apparently express their displeasure, including one silver diesel pickup that "blew coal" on demonstrators gathered at the corner of 100 South and State Street as it took off down the street just before the march stepped off.
