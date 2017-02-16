These Utah ski resorts made the top 10 'best ski destinations' list
That's because four Utah ski resorts ranked in the top 10 of Wanderu's recent list of the best skiing destinations across the country. Those four ski resorts are Powder Mountain , Park City Mountain Resort , Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort and Alta Ski Area .
