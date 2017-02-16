Struggling Utahns plead lawmakers to keep Obamacare; Street-legal OHV bill advances
Utahns gathered at the Capitol as results of a survey were given to the governor and state legislators Wednesday to show how repealing the law might affect them, and bills on street-legal off-highway vehicles and judicial nominees advanced committees. A crowd of high school students cheered on their friends and peers who took the stage Wednesday at the Capitol to speak out against addiction to products such as alcohol, tobacco and e-cigarettes.
