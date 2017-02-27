Strengthening the tax base: Looking a...

Strengthening the tax base: Looking at Utah's growing tourism industry

With natural wonders, skiing and more, it's no surprise that the tourism industry is a valuable asset to Utah's economy. How valuable is tourism in Utah? According to the Utah Office of Tourism, travelers spent $8.17 billion in 2015 - leading to $1.15 billion in tax revenue for the state.

