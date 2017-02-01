Social Media reacts to Utah football's National Signing Day signees
National Signing Day is one of the most important days in college football, if not the most crucial day to collegiate football programs. Utah football added 19 new recruits, including 14 incoming freshmen and five JUCO transfers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Tue
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC