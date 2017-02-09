(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Stephen Handy,...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, left, and Rep. Kay McIff, R-Richfield confer in the Utah House of Representatives, Thursday, March 3, 2016. The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, left, and Rep. Kay McIff, R-Richfield confer in the Utah House of Representatives, Thursday, March 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|4 hr
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC