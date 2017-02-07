SB 185 to open pornography producers to civil lawsuits

Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler is advocating for Senate Bill 185 , which would make a person who produces or distributes pornographic material liable for civil damages if a minor is physically or psychologically affected as a result. "First of all, I think it's important to know that the bill will only create potential cause of action if it's a child who is exposed to pornography," Weiler said.

