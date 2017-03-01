Runoff election bill likely stalled by Utah GOP reversal on lawsuit

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses legislators in the House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. SALT LAKE CITY - A bill that would send the top two finishers in some primaries to a runoff election apparently won't advance this session after the Utah Republican Party reversed a decision to drop a related lawsuit against the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.