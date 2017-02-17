Rolly: Ghost of liquor laws past haunting Utah's Capitol to scare up support for Zion Curtain

With legislators working on an alcohol bill that could bring down Utah's Zion Curtain , the ghost of liquor laws past is still waging a valiant fight against demon rum. Former Senate President Michael Waddoups , R-Taylorsville, has been lurking behind the scenes on Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to stand their ground against efforts to loosen what critics say are onerous rules that needlessly burden businesses.

