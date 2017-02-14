Retailers ramp up threat for big outdoors show to leave Utah
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
