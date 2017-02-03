Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer All that stuff about the constitutional separation of powers, each of the three branches of government keeping a wary eye on the other two, doesn't mean very much if it is taken seriously only when Congress and the White House are held by different parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.