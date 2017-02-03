Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of ...
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer All that stuff about the constitutional separation of powers, each of the three branches of government keeping a wary eye on the other two, doesn't mean very much if it is taken seriously only when Congress and the White House are held by different parties.
