Religious groups urge Utah not to raise sales tax on food
Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Niederhauser says the higher tax on food is needed because it's more reliable than sales tax collected on other items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC