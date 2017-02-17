Regence, Utah Physician Groups Report Positive Results from New Care Management Model
Salt Lake City-Physician groups in Utah are reporting measurable improvements in patient care from continued participation in Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah's Total Cost of Care program. Under the program, Regence shares detailed data and analytics with physicians about Regence members they see.
