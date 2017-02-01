Public lands debate could impact future of Outdoor Retailer show in Utah
The debate over environmental stewardship of public lands between state leaders and supporters of the Beehive State's largest convention is drawing the attention of Utah's neighbor to the east. On Monday, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper told the Denver Post the state would welcome the biannual Outdoor Retailer Winter and Summer Market show if organizers ever decided to seek a new host location.
