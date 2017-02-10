Provo Canyon reopening after mudslide, but one lane still closed
Provo Canyon is reopening after an overnight mudslide closed the roadway in both directions just east of the Sundance turnoff. Eastbound U.S. 189 has been cleared of large debris and is now open, but westbound lanes remain closed for the time being.
