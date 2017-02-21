Private prison deprived inmates of heat and hot water for months, lawmaker finds

The 284 women housed in C-dorm at Gadsden Correctional Institution lived for months without hot water or heat, faced flooded bathrooms daily and endured water rations when the septic tanks were jammed with food waste. After Rep. David Richardson demanded action following a series of surprise visits over the last 18 months, the private prison operator that runs the facility - Management Training Corp. of Centerville, Utah - received approval from the state to replace and repair the water heater, at a cost to taxpayers of nearly $10,000.

