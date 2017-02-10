Possibly 30% of Utah schools lack pol...

Possibly 30% of Utah schools lack policies on bullying

18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Possibly 30 percent of Utah school districts and charter schools do not have policies on bullying and hazing, state officials told members of the Utah State Board of Education. State officials, in the process of updating the state's policies, asked school districts and charter schools to submit to the state board copies of their respective policies.

