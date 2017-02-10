Porn site to offer online sex ed
Utah consumes the more porn than any other state but it has one of the least comprehensive sexual education programs 'While we love porn, we don't think that it should be relied on for sex ed any more than Star Wars is a substitute for science class,' said xHamster in a blog post A porn site is offering online sex ed after Utah rejected a bill for a comprehensive sexual education program in favor of abstinence only. Utah, a predominantly Mormon state, consumes the most porn in the United States.
