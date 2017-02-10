Polygamous families protest bigamy law at Utah Capitol
Pro-polygamy protesters holds signs during a rally at the state Capitol Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Several hundred people in polygamist relationships say they want Utah lawmakers and law enforcement officials to know that they're not going away and should be allowed the freedom to practice their plural marriages.
