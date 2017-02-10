Outdoor retailers boycott Utah over public land policies
But this year, some of the companies are refusing to go because of the state's policies toward land preservation -- including nullifying one of President Obama's last official acts. The boycott started when Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed a resolution last week asking the Trump administration to abolish the Bear Ears National Monument -- more than a million acres in southwestern Utah that Obama designated a national monument in the weeks before he left office.
