Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah
The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City amid renewed concerns from attendees about state leaders' continued push for more control of public lands. Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host shows starting as early as November 2018 after its current contract runs out that summer in Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Jan 31
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC