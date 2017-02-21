Op-ed: The cyber-threat is real, and ...

Op-ed: The cyber-threat is real, and Utahns should prepare

Salt Lake Tribune

Cybersecurity is on the top of every American's mind, but most feel powerless to prevent or respond to cyberthreats, either at home or globally - and one of the most serious threats could involve an attack on our power grid. Without power, we would need to live without many of the things that we rely upon: water from our faucets, access to food and medicine, cash machines, lights and heating or cooling.

