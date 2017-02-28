Op-ed: Our economy can't handle tax hike, and schools show they don't need it
Utahns know the importance of a strong public education system - and today our public schools rank 10 spots higher in the national rankings published by Education Week than they did five years ago. Unfortunately, a new organization would prefer to ignore this progress and raise taxes on all of us.
