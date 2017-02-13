Official: No Utah dams currently a cause for concern

Despite significant dam crises in California and Nevada this month, no state-inspected dams in Utah are currently considered to be a cause of concern, according to the state's leading expert in dam safety. "From everything that we can determine ... we've not been able to see anything that's happening, other than what you'd expect to be happening," said Dave Marble, assistant state engineer overseeing dam safety.

