Number of Utahns enrolled in ACA health plans up significantly

Enrollment in private Affordable Cart Act health plans increased significantly in Utah during the latest sign-up period, according to new data released Friday. Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 197,187 Utahns are currently enrolled in plans offered on www.HealthCare.gov, the Utah Health Policy Project reported.

