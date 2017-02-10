My view: Utah's occupational licensing laws need reform
Here's a question: Which occupation do you think requires more training in Utah - someone who paints your house or an emergency medical technician , who might save your life? That's thanks to what are called "occupational licenses," which essentially require government permission slips to start certain jobs or new careers. Many are as backwards as this example sounds, but new legislation under consideration in the Utah House of Representatives would start to address the harm caused by them.
