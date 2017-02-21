My view: Re-empowerment of the states and Utah's HCR 6

"We're transferring the power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you - the people." - President Donald J. Trump, Jan. 20, 2017 The Founding Fathers had the same issue when they chose to begin the preamble to the Constitution with these words: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union..." Trump could learn from the Founding Fathers.

