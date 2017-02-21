Morning links: 2017 Utah football season projected; Favors, Mack, Bogut on the trading block?
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report projected the record of every Power 5 conference football team for the 2017 college football team. He had the Utes at 6-6, including 3-6 in the Pac-12, saying, "After a manageable nonconference slate-though the Holy War is at BYU this season-the Utes must battle the absolute toughest Pac-12 schedule imaginable.
