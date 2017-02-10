More companies boycott Outdoor Retail...

More companies boycott Outdoor Retailer show in Utah

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

At least two more outdoor companies say they are following Patagonia's lead and boycotting Outdoor Retailer shows held in Utah because of the state's efforts to rescind the creation of the Bear Ears National Monument. Peak Designs and Polartec announced Friday they won't participate in future shows hosted in Salt Lake City.

