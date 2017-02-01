Meet Utah's last refugees
About 300 well-wishers bearing placards and balloons jammed into Terminal One at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday to welcome a weary-looking Afghan family - likely the last refugees allowed to enter Utah after President Donald Trump's immigration order. Through an interpreter, Hassan Barat Ali Hassan thanked Utahns for the warm welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Tue
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan '17
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC