Meet Utah's last refugees

15 hrs ago

About 300 well-wishers bearing placards and balloons jammed into Terminal One at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday to welcome a weary-looking Afghan family - likely the last refugees allowed to enter Utah after President Donald Trump's immigration order. Through an interpreter, Hassan Barat Ali Hassan thanked Utahns for the warm welcome.

