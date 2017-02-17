'Massive' identity theft ring could affect 1 in 20 Utahns, police say
What started as a mid-sized marijuana bust turned into a year-and-a-half long investigation that resulted in eight federal indictments and the dismantling of a "massive" identity theft ring, authorities said Friday. "This is, from my impression, one of the most complex identity theft operations certainly that we've ever encountered in our organization," Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder announced.
