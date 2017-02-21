Man dead after shootout at remote hazardous waste facility in Tooele County

A man was reported dead Sunday morning following an officer-involved shooting at a hazardous waste disposal facility in a remote area of west Tooele County. The Tooele County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and a bomb squad responded to a call about 6:45 a.m. from the Clean Harbors Incineration Facility in Aragonite, about 60 miles east of Wendover.

