Local health departments may soon gain more oversight of Utah smoke shops
The House Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously Thursday to endorse HB370 , and sent it to the full House for consideration. Its sponsor, Rep. Brad Last, R-Hurricane, said the bill would require smoke or vape shops to obtain licenses from local health departments - besides the tobacco licenses they already must obtain from the Utah State Tax Commission, and business licenses from local cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC