Life in the Trump administration for a Utahn named Trump
For Bryan Trump, the new administration has meant more questions about whether he's related to the man in the Oval Office, and the new president's policies. Still, he can't blame people for the confusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Fri
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC