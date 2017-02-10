Letter: Utah senators' integrity contaminated by Trump
Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee demonstrated their abandonment of our Constitution's checks-and-balances systems by their duplicitous, accelerated confirmation of Scott Pruitt as leader of the Environmental Protection Agency . They skirted facts, and demonstrated dereliction of senatorial duties by rushing Pruitt's confirmation, instead of allowing a vitally important review of his professional behavior.
