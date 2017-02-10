Letter: Utah senators' integrity cont...

Letter: Utah senators' integrity contaminated by Trump

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee demonstrated their abandonment of our Constitution's checks-and-balances systems by their duplicitous, accelerated confirmation of Scott Pruitt as leader of the Environmental Protection Agency . They skirted facts, and demonstrated dereliction of senatorial duties by rushing Pruitt's confirmation, instead of allowing a vitally important review of his professional behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 17 yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC