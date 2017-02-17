Letter: Change attitude
Jason Chaffetz and the entire Utah congressional delegation have adopted President Trump's method of slandering opponents to discredit any who dissent from their or the current administration's policies. Rep. Chaffetz dismissed those who attended or tried to attend his town hall meeting as "outside agitators" and "flailing and screaming Democrats."
