Legend Solar Founders Honored Among Utaha s Top Forty Under 40

Utah Business named Shaun Alldredge and Shane Perkins, co-founders and co-owners of Legend Solar, to its 2017 Forty Under 40. )--Shaun Alldredge and Shane Perkins, co-founders and co-owners of Legend Solar , Utah's premier and fastest growing solar company, have been named in Utah Business' Forty Under 40 . A program designed to recognize business professionals under the age of 40 who have quickly climbed the corporate ladder, the Forty Under 40 honors those standouts in their field who have demonstrated leadership qualities, created impactful disruptive technology, or entrepreneurs who have successfully created a market or industry for a new product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.