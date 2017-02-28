Lawmakers endorse compromise on stude...

Lawmakers endorse compromise on student vaccination bills

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A Provo lawmaker says his three-bill package to lessen restrictions on parents who choose not to vaccinate their children couldn't have been drafted without a massive compromise. "This is about parent choice," Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said Friday, adding that the legislation is meant to balance parents' freedom to choose whether to vaccinate their children and the concerns of other parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 17 yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC