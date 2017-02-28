Lawmakers endorse compromise on student vaccination bills

A Provo lawmaker says his three-bill package to lessen restrictions on parents who choose not to vaccinate their children couldn't have been drafted without a massive compromise. "This is about parent choice," Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said Friday, adding that the legislation is meant to balance parents' freedom to choose whether to vaccinate their children and the concerns of other parents.

