Lawmakers endorse compromise on student vaccination bills
A Provo lawmaker says his three-bill package to lessen restrictions on parents who choose not to vaccinate their children couldn't have been drafted without a massive compromise. "This is about parent choice," Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said Friday, adding that the legislation is meant to balance parents' freedom to choose whether to vaccinate their children and the concerns of other parents.
