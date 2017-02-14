Lawmakers advance bills on short-term...

Lawmakers advance bills on short-term rentals, partial prescriptions and more

Bills limiting regulation of short-term rentals, allowing doctors and patients to request partial drug prescriptions, and protecting people who administer opiate overdose reversal drugs advanced at the Utah Legislature on Monday. Here's a roundup of some of Monday's action on Capitol Hill.

