Lawmaker: Utah should take over Bears Ears monument
If President Donald Trump does not rescind the December designation of the Bears Ears National Monument, a Utah lawmaker is proposing the state acquire the property and manage it in conjunction with Native American tribes. Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, said the federal government is allowed to lease or sell public lands for recreational or public purposes under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act.
