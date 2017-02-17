Jennifer Rubin: Chaffetz's toadyism m...

Jennifer Rubin: Chaffetz's toadyism may haunt the House GOP

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

WASHINGTON a One can only marvel at the toadyism of House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., - who previously recommended gutting the ethics office - in demanding a full-scale investigation by the Justice Department inspector general into leaks but resolutely resisting any investigation into President Donald Trump's breached hotel lease, his conflicts of interest, his ties with Russia and his recent receipt of a trademark from China - just after reaffirming the One China policy - which is indisputably an "emolument" from a foreign government.

